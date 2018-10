Pearl S. Brooks-Jones of Greenport died Oct. 18 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. She was 72.

Viewing services will take place today, Thursday, Oct. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Homegoing services will be held Friday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church in Greenport.

Interment will follow at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

