Joseph Janowicz of Mattituck died Oct. 12 in Titusville, Fla. He was 77.

Mr. Janowicz was born July 13, 1941, in Richmond Hill, N.Y., to Matthew and Dorothy Janowicz. He spent most of his working years as a salesman for the Lipshultz Stationery Company in Queens. After retirement, Joseph and his wife, Martha, enjoyed traveling (especially taking cruises), playing golf, traveling to their vacation condo in Titusville and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife; daughter Pamela Talbot of Ronkonkoma; sons Craig Janowicz of Deer Park and Mark Janowicz of Smithtown; stepdaughter Shelly Milowski of Mattituck; brothers Matthew Janowicz of Virginia and Albert Janowicz of California; his mother, of Riverhead; and five grandchildren.

Services in New York will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to northbrevardfuneralhome.com.

