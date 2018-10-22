Beverly Brannin Oltmanns passed away Saturday Aug. 25, 2018, in Richmond, Va., at the age of 93. A native New Yorker, Beverly was the only child born to Roy H. and Eleanor W. Brannin on April 10, 1925. She is predeceased by her best friend and husband of 70 years, Warren J. Oltmanns.

Beverly is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law: Robyn (Bob) Turrill of Boulder, Colo., Wendy (Tom) Watkins of Richmond, Va., Kim (Alan) Maxwell of Charlotte, N.C.; six grandchildren: Scott and Reid (Lawren) Hutchinson, Dana (TJ) Watkins Wiles and Thomas L. (Virginia) Watkins IV, Paige and Leigh Maxwell; and five great-grandchildren, Evans, Jackson and William Hutchinson and Quinn and Bauer Wiles.

Beverly was raised in Manhasset, N.Y., where she graduated from Manhasset High School in 1942. She graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in psychology and minor in journalism, was a Psi Chi Psych Honorary and Kappa Delta sorority member. She married her high school sweetheart, Warren, after his return from active duty in the Pacific during World War II in 1945.

Beverly and Warren raised their three girls in Garden City, N.Y., where she was the ultimate volunteer as PTA chair, Girl Scout leader and Sunday School teacher. In the mid ’70s she returned to work as the business manager of the Adelphi University Performing Arts Theater. Beverly and Warren retired to Southold, N.Y., where she was a member of the Shakespeare Club, the Homemakers Craft Guild and the Southold Historical Society. They later moved to Richmond.

Beverly had a great artistic talent, painting watercolors, sewing, knitting, needlepoint, decorating and gardening. She was a firm believer in doing things right but always possessed the ability to laugh at herself. She was an engaging storyteller, sharing her imagination, love and advice with family. She will be greatly missed.

Her remains will be interred in the cemetery of First Presbyterian Church in Southold, where she was a member for many years.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments