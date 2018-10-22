Longtime Greenport resident Eileen Marie Kiski died Oct. 18 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 83.

She was born Sept. 17, 1935, in Canarsie, N.Y., to Helen (Young) and John Aylward and graduated from Prospect Heights High School in 1954.

She married Bruno Kiski Jr. at Holy Family Church in Canarsie March 17, 1967.

For 10 years, Ms. Kiski was a keypunch operator at DeCoppet & Doremus in New York City. She had also worked in after-school care, at San Simeon by the Sound and for Burns & Roe on Plum Island.

She was a member of the Greenport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family.

Ms. Kiski was predeceased by her husband Aug. 9, 1987. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Bond of Greenport; her son, Bruno, of Massapequa; her brother, Edward Aylward of Staten Island; and nine grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Nov. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a service will also be held. Cremation was private.

