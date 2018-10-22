Albert Wells Albertson Jr., 89, formerly of Southold, passed away Sept. 16 at Broward North Hospital in Deerfield Beach, Fla., following a brief illness.

Albert, better known as “June,” was born Oct. 8, 1928, at home in Southold to Genevive (Merwin) and Albert Wells Albertson Sr.

He attended Southold Schools and enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17, serving aboard the USS Portsmouth on a goodwill mission throughout Africa and Europe following World War II.

Mechanically inclined, June worked for Goldsmith Marine prior to starting his own business, Albertson Marine. He was also one of three partners of Stirling Harbor Marina in Greenport. Following the sale of Albertson Marine, he started Albertson Real Estate in Southold.

He was devoted to Southold Fire Department. He became a volunteer fireman at age 16, joining the Packard Hose Company, and participated on the racing team. He became captain at age 21, chief at 29, chairman of the board for 10 years, and served as commissioner for 19 years. Seventy-four years a fireman.

During their time together, June and his wife, Carol, divided their time between Southold and Florida until retiring to Florida in 2014.

June was predeceased by his son, John “Jack” Albertson; his former wife, Alice Johannsen; and his six siblings, Jennie, Marion, Flora, William, Pauline and Lester.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol (Gardner) Albertson; daughter, Jane Albertson-Kelly, and her husband, Robert Kelly; his six grandchildren: Andrew Larsen and his wife, Julie; Katherine Johnson and her husband, Matthew; Jennifer Cunningham and her husband, Ben; Jill Cohen and her husband, Josh; and John Albertson Jr.; as well as six great-grandchildren: Joseph, Alice and Lily Larsen, Emery and Davis Cohen and Callen Wells Cunningham. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life and firematic service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, with interment to follow in the memorial garden behind the church. The Rev. Dr. Peter Kelly will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert’s name to Southold Fire Department or First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

June has left us with many wonderful memories. It was a life well lived!

This is a paid notice.

