Tenedios Agriculture Barn back before planning board

Tenedios Agricultural Barn, otherwise known as Fresh & Co., was in front of the Southold Planning Board yet again during Monday’s work session.

The applicants have proposed a 8,664-square-foot building to house livestock and store feed, supplies and farm equipment on 34.5 acres of farmland owned by Fresh & Co adjacent to Narrow River Road in Orient.

Fresh & Co have submitted a revised site plan moving the proposed structure 200 feet to the west after the Architectural Review Committee and the Land Preservation Committee recommended that the Planning Board during a work session in August.

At that same work session in August, the board requested information on how the owner plans to manage the animals and that he had good farm management practices such as rotational grazing and buffers from the wetlands, which was provided but details were not discussed.

The attorney representing the applicant, Pat Moore, asked that since construction of this project has been backed up due to the application process, the applicant may be allowed to install a 24-foot-by-60-foot hoop house to house animals through the winter. She said that it would be placed on non-restricted property.

“He lost a lot of animals last year and there’s a bunch of fall newborns that are not going to survive,” Ms. Moore said.

Planning board president Donald Wilcenski said that hoop houses require a site plan, but it can be submitted separately from the current so it does not delay the agricultural barn application.

He also said that they needed more information on dimensions, drainage and exact location.

It was recommended that the site plan for the 8,000-square-foot storage building be sent to the building department for use certification, and after that has been received, the site plan will be scheduled for determination by the Planning Board.

Photo Caption: Bill Kelly and Pat Moore, representatives for the Tenedios Agriculture Barn application. (Rachel Siford photo)

