Elizabeth T. Anderson of Greenport died Oct. 15 at Westchester Medical Center. She was 73.

Born Nov. 24, 1944, in Center Moriches to Jennie (Dayton) and Bud Anderson, she resided in Greenport for more than 50 years.

A high school graduate, Ms. Anderson was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking and photography. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenport.

She is survived by her brother, George, of Melbourne, Fla.; her sisters, Patricia Shore of East Quogue and Glenda Sorenson of Riverhead; four sons, Louis Strittmatter of Calverton, Paul Strittmatter of Deltona, Fla., Joey Strittmatter of Connecticut and David Strittmatter of Texas; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. Pastor Tom LaMothe will conduct funeral services Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Greenport. Cremation was private.

