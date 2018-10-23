Theodore E. Benson

Theodore E. “Teddy” Benson of Roseland, N.J., and Orient died Oct. 22 in Orient. He was 90.Born Dec. 19, 1927, in Orange, N.J., to Katherine (Miklusak) and Leonard E. Benson, he lived in Roseland for 60 years and spent his summers in Orient for 20 years.

On May 5, 1946, he married Julia Globis at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in West Orange, N.J.

Mr. Benson was a high school graduate and worked for 61 years as an automotive service technician at Ed Carney Ford in East Hanover, N.J.

He was a member of the West Orange Elks. Family members said he enjoyed tinkering with mechanical projects.

Mr. Benson was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Julia, in 2009; his significant other, Helen Bush; and his siblings, Frances, Katherine and Matthew. He is survived by his children, Robert Benson of Tannersville, Pa., and Catherine Craig-Chaudhuri of Orient and Manhattan; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

Memorial donations may be made to the West Essex Volunteer First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 662, 642 Bloomfield Ave., West Caldwell, NJ 07007-0660.

Arrangements were in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

