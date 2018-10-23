Known as “Jack,” John W. Hearn was born Jan. 11, 1927, in Brooklyn to Helen (Breaker) and Cornelius Hearn Jr. as the youngest of four children. Mr. Hearn died peacefully Oct. 20, 2018, at his home in Southbury, Conn.He was predeceased by his three siblings, Helen Hearn Jones, Elizabeth Hearn Brautigam and Cornelius Hearn III.

Mr. Hearn is survived by his wife, Joan Rudin Hearn of Southbury; his three children, John W. Hearn Jr. of Northford, Conn., Barbara Allen-Lyall of Norwalk, Conn., and Ann Hearn Ziluck of Newtown, Conn.; as well as two grandsons, Richard Hearn Allen of Arlington, Mass., and Michael Hearn Ziluck of Ames, Iowa.

His lifelong joy was spending time at the 1910 Hearn family summer home in New Suffolk.

Jack attended school in Brooklyn, served in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman and attended Yale University in New Haven, Conn., after completing his military service.

Mr. Hearn worked as a packaging engineer in western New York, where he met his future wife, Joan. They married in June 1950 and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

In 1963, he moved the family to Stamford, Conn., joining his brother, Cornelius III, in expanding and franchising the family business of specialty cheese and gourmet food shops. The original store opened in 1860 on Fulton Street in Manhattan. Six generations of the Hearn family contributed to its success.

Jack retired in 1986 and with his wife, Joan, relocated to their dream location, Cutchogue, on Long Island’s North Fork.

For more than 20 of their happiest years, they enjoyed travel, golf, community service and the warm fellowship of their dozens of friends.

