Longtime Greenport resident Deborah A. Barrett died Sept. 25 at Westhampton Care Center. She had been a resident of Riverhead for the past 1 1/2 years. She was 92.

Ms. Barrett was born Jan. 30, 1926, in Greenport to John and Louise (Tillinghast) Drumm. She attended school through ninth grade. She married James Barrett Nov. 27, 1952, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Her husband died Feb. 9, 2009.

For 27 years Ms. Barrett worked as a seamstress for Wm. J. Mills & Co., in Greenport.

She was a past president of the St. Agnes Rosary Society, past president of Companions of the Forest of America and past president of Greenport Homemakers. Her hobbies included crafts and sewing.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Deborah Barrett Parker; her son, James L. Barrett Jr.; sisters Katharine Klos, Edith VanSickle and Joan Konarski; and her brothers, William Drumm and John Drumm.

She is survived by her daughter Darlene Pacholk of Riverhead; sisters Marie Dinizio of Greenport and Theresa Owen of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours were held Sept. 27 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass took place Sept. 28 at St. Agnes R.C. Church, with Msgr. Raymond Walden officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Greenport American Legion.

