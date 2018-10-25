Town Board encourages public to attend helicopter noise hearing next month

The bill passed earlier this moth by the U.S. Senate requiring the Federal Aviation Administration to reassess the unpopular North Shore Helicopter Route has Southold Town Board talking about its next steps.

The bill includes an amendment to the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 that would require the FAA to consider noise impacts on affected communities, improve altitude enforcement and consider alternative routes, such as an all-water route over the Atlantic Ocean.

Attorney James Harmon, who serves as legal counsel for Southold’s helicopter noise steering committee, told board members Tuesday that he’d partnered with the Town of East Hampton to study helicopter traffic on specific weekends this summer, and found that 80 percent of it traveled over the North Fork. The FAA also conducted a survey on six random days in 2016, during which 67 percent of the traffic passed over the North Fork.

A public hearing will be held in Riverhead in mid-November at which Southold residents will have the opportunity to speak about how helicopters affect their lives. There will also be a 60-day comment period after the hearing.

“I recommend that Southold, first of all, appear before the hearing, make a written submission,” Mr. Harmon said, adding that he could work on the statement pro bono. “And be prepared and ready to endorse what is being referred to as the Atlantic Ocean Route.”

Supervisor Scott Russell said it’s not enough for him and the rest of the Town Board members to show up. The public needs to become engaged as well.

“A lot of people might not make the hearing in Riverhead to speak in opposition,” Mr. Russell said. “But at the very least, we can at least create a campaign for people to email my office, so we can attach hundreds of emails to any statement we want to submit during the comment period.”

Teresa McCaskie, a member of the town’s helicopter noise steering committee, said she will be reaching out to civic groups to try to gauge support and encourage attendance at the upcoming public hearing. The date has not yet been set.

