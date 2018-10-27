Southold Blotter: Mattituck man arrested for driving while intoxicated

Clinton Cameron, 33, of Mattituck was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Route 25 in Mattituck Saturday around 9:22 a.m. after leaving the scene of a dispute, according to Southold Town police.

• A Mattituck business owner reported unknown subjects breaking into her shed, breaking its rear window to gain access and damaging the front door lock upon exit, last Thursday around 9 a.m., police said. Nothing was taken from inside the shed, but damage was estimated at about $250, the report states.

• A New Suffolk woman reported that political signs were stolen from her front yard last Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

• The Southold Fire Department responded when a Shelter Island man reported a dumpster fire at Bayview Apartments in Southold last Monday around 11:45 a.m., police said. Police said the cause of the fire was thought to have been a resident emptying the cigarette butt container into the dumpster.

• A Cutchogue man was selling furniture on the street on Crown Land Lane in Cutchogue without a permit Saturday around 1:30 p.m., according to Southold Town police. When confronted by police, he said he had a permit from a previous week that was rained out. He was advised that he must obtain a new permit in the future, police said.

• An Old Bethpage resident was issued a citation last Thursday for driving an 80,000-pound tractor trailer on Love Lane, where the vehicle weight limit is 10,000 pounds, police said. The driver said he was following the directions of the GPS, police said.

• A 28-by-32-foot sailboat sank behind a Southold home Friday in Long Island Sound, with its mast up and one sail raised, police said. Officers cannot identify the owner of the vessel, which appears to be completely destroyed, police said.

• On Sunday, a Cutchogue man reported a robbery at his farm stand in Southold, police said. Unknown people were able to pry open the cash register drawer and took approximately $30 in cash, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

