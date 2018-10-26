Elizabeth A. Donovan of Greenport, formerly of Cutchogue, died Oct. 25 at Peconic Landing in Greenport. She was 83.

Ms. Donovan was born Nov. 3, 1934, to John and Pauline Sculley. She attended the College of New Rochelle. A homemaker, she was a past member of North Fork Country Club and enjoyed bridge, golf and travel.

Predeceased by a son, Tommy, in 2011, she is survived by her husband, Thomas F. Donovan; her children Ellen Kaplan (Stuart), Michael, Libby, Colin (Kate) and Barbara Mallon (John); her brother, Thomas J. Sculley (Alice); a grandson, Liam Donovan; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut-chogue.

Memorial donations may be made to AHRC of Nassau County.

This is a paid notice.

