Theresa E. Owen of Bridgewater, Pa., died Oct. 21. She was 89.

Born June 6, 1929, in Greenport, she was the daughter of William and Louise (Turner) Tillinghast.

The family will receive visitors from9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 11:30.

A complete obituary will follow at a later date.

Comments

comments