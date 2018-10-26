It’s official.

After about six years of discussions and draft proposals, Greenport now has a law regulating short-term rentals.

The Village Board unanimously approved the version of the law that was the subject of the most recent public hearing on the measure.

Trustee Doug Roberts said the discussion was largely respectful, and he commended residents for their public participation and input in the process.

“If anyone feels like going to these meetings doesn’t do anything, it does,” he said.

“And I think the people that came to these hearings let us known that they needed us to do something.”

Prior to Thursday’s vote, Greenport was one of the only municipalities on the East End that didn’t have a law on the books regulating short-term rentals, which have become a controversial issue nationwide. Opponents say they often constitute a commercial use in resident neighborhoods while supporters say they allow people to make enough income to be able to afford to stay in a particular area.

The adopted law defines a short-term rental as less than 14 days and a long-term rental as a period of at least one year.

Short-term rentals of less than 14 days would be permitted only in one- or two-family homes that are either owner-occupied or occupied by a long-term tenant.

The board also voted unanimously to adopt a State Environmental Quality Review Act resolution defining the adoption of the new law as being a “type one” action, which means that it will not have a significant negative impact on the environment.

Photo Caption: The Greenport Village Board discussed short term rentals at is Oct. 18 work session, above, and decided to adopt the new law Thursday, Oct. 25. (Tim Gannon photo)

