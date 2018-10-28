Take a video tour of the Suffolk County Historical Society museum: Historic Places

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Suffolk County Historical Society museum in Riverhead is a treasure chest filled with artifacts from our county’s past.

Its current exhibits include a nod to Long Island’s cinematic past and the Hurricane of 1938.

Learn about the historic artifacts kept on site with this video, which was made possible by Heidtmann & Sons, Inc. Builders.

The Suffolk County Historical Society is located at 300 W. Main St. in Riverhead.

Our monthly series will continue November 25. Here are past videos from the series:

Horton Point Lighthouse Museum

East End Seaport Museum

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm

Hallockville Museum Farm

Comments

comments