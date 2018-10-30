Mary Theresa Detrick of Greenport died Oct. 24 at her home. She was 87.

A lifelong Greenport resident, she was born June 5, 1931, to Martha (Whitney) and Walter Snead.

She attended Greenport High School and was married to Paul Detrick.

Before retiring, Ms. Detrick had been a certified nursing assistant at San Simeon by the Sound.

She was involved with roller skating at the Greenport American Legion Hall and the Greenport Kings bowling league. Family members said she loved to dance, knit and crochet.

Ms. Detrick was predeceased by her husband, Paul; her sisters, Margaret Ricky and Irene Hale; her brother Walter Snead Jr.; her sons Paul Jr. and Edward; and a grandson, Edward Jr. She is survived by her brother Jimmy Snead of North Carolina; her sons Robert and Gary, both of Greenport; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Arrangements were in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Comments

comments