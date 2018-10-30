Greenport resident Emily Louise Halligan died Saturday, Oct. 27, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 79.

She was born Oct. 20, 1939, in Brooklyn to Hener and Elizabeth (Stedman) Agnew. The family moved to Dix Hills, N.Y., and Emily was educated in the Huntington, N.Y., school system, graduating from Huntington High School in 1956. She earned an R.N. degree at Greenwich Hospital School of Nursing in Connecticut in 1959 and married Conrad Stahl in 1960. The couple had three children and made their home in Greenwich. The marriage ended in divorce; Mr. Stahl died in 1997.

In 1972, Emily married Donald Halligan, a steamfitter who worked on the construction of the World Trade Center. Together with her three children, the couple lived in Huntington, where Emily worked as a nurse in the Huntington school system from 1974 to 1994, when the couple retired to Greenport. Mr. Halligan died in 2001.

While living in Huntington, Emily participated in several community outreach efforts, often at her own instigation. In Greenport, she continued to serve her community, participating in programs such as CAST, Head Start and others. She was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport.

Emily’s interests were many and varied. She was especially drawn to, and excelled at, all forms of wordplay; she loved cooking, travel and writing. She followed the athletic and recreational activities of her grandchildren with great enthusiasm.

In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Margaret “Peg” Nelson. She is survived by her brother, George, and his partner, Linda; her children, Lori Stahl Haggerty and her husband, Daniel, of Queens, William Stahl and his wife, Martha, of Billings, Mont., and Daniel Stahl and his wife, Marybeth, of Northport. Emily is also survived by her grandchildren, Brian and Amy Haggerty, Eva and Waylon Stahl and Daniel, Connor, Mary and Ella Stahl.

Emily made friends easily and forever wherever she went. She will be greatly missed for her sparkling personality, compassion and generosity by her family, her countless friends and everyone whose lives she touched.

The family will welcome visitors at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport Thursday, Nov. 1, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, followed by lunch in the church hall. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and Eastern Long Island Hospital, both in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments