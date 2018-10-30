Richard Henry Korn of Greenport and Brooklyn died Oct. 25 at Peconic Landing. He was 93.

The son of Elsie (Kurz) and Henry Korn, he was born in Brooklyn Jan. 10, 1925.

He attended Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute and married Marjorie Elaine Hommel.

He served for three years as a fire controlman, first class, in the U.S. Navy during World War II, earning the U.S. Navy Submarine Combat Patrol Insignia with a gold star.

Mr. Korn worked as a general manager for American Telephone and Telegraph in New York City for 42 years.

In 1940, he won the junior Abe Kaplan Cup with the Chinese Yacht Club of Greenport.

Family members said he enjoyed fishing and boating, and was an aircraft owner and instrument-rated private pilot.

Predeceased by his wife, Marjorie, in 2005, Mr. Korn is survived by his son, Jeffrey J. Korn of Atlanta, Ga.

Burial will take place at Pinelawn National Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Comments

comments