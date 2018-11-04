2018 Endorsement: Ken LaValle for State Senate

Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) has become synonymous with this district during his four-decade run in the New York State Senate. His résumé speaks for itself.

This year’s race is a repeat of 2016, as he is again challenged by Greg Fischer of Calverton. And the outcome will likely be no different. On the East End, we’ve become accustomed to seeing Mr. Fischer run for all sorts of elected positions, only to come up short each time. Earlier this year, Mr. Fischer, 61, finished last among seven candidates vying for a spot on the Riverhead Board of Education. Having generated so little support for a school board run, it’s hard to take seriously Mr. Fischer’s attempt to unseat a veteran lawmaker like Mr. LaValle.

The choice here is to re-elect Mr. LaValle, who even at 79 continues to be a strong advocate for the East End. In this space two years ago, we lamented the fact that Democrats have not waged a stronger campaign to challenge Mr. LaValle. And that remains today. It would be refreshing to see a viable candidate with ideas that could challenge Mr. LaValle. But at this point, it appears the seat is Mr. LaValle’s for as long as he wishes to continue serving.

Times Review Media Group endorses Mr. LaValle.

Photo caption: Ken LaValle. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

