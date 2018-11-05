Who else is on the ballot: Races for governor, AG, U.S. Senate

The Nov. 6 ballot features a bevy of contests in addition to the prominent race for the 1st Congressional District seat.

Here’s a quick rundown of who’s who.

Governor

• Andrew Cuomo (Democrat, Working Family, Independence, Women’s Equity)

• Marc Molinaro (Republican, Conservative, Reform)

• Howie Hawkins (Green)

• Stephanie Miner (Libertarian)

Mr. Cuomo is the incumbent, having been governor since 2011. An attorney, he was also the state’s attorney general from 2007 to 2010. His late father, Mario, was governor of New York from 1983 to 1994. Mr. Cuomo is running with Kathy Hochul as the lieutenant governor. Mr. Cuomo says the state “needs a governor who will stand up to” President Donald Trump. Gun safety, women’s equality and protecting the environment are among the issues he says he has targeted.

Mr. Molinaro is the Dutchess County executive and was mayor of Tivoli, N.Y., when he was 19.

He has criticized the state’s “crushing tax burden” and “culture of corruption” under Mr. Cuomo. Mr. Molinaro has proposed plans he says will fix both of those issues. He is running with Julie Killian as lieutenant governor.

U.S. Senate

• Kirsten Gillibrand (D, WF, I, WE)

• Chele Farley (R, C, Reform)

Ms. Gillibrand has been a U.S. senator since January 2009, when she was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton, who became Secretary of State.

She served previously as a congresswoman from the Albany area.

Ms. Gillibrand says she is “fighting back against President Trump’s dangerous, discriminatory agenda in Washington” and opposes “any efforts to cut the Social Security and Medicare benefits seniors have earned.”

Ms. Farley, a private equity executive, says New York isn’t getting its fair share from Washington and says there should be term limits “because career politicians spend too much time fighting over partisan issues.”

State Comptroller

• Thomas DiNapoli (D, WF, I, WE, Reform)

• Jonathan Trichter (R, C)

• Mark Dunlea (Green)

• Cruger Gallaudet (Libertarian)

Mr. DiNapoli, who is from Great Neck Plaza in Nassau County, was elected state comptroller Feb. 7, 2007, after having been a state assemblyman since 1987. In 1972, he was elected to the Mineola school board at the age of 18.

Mr. Trichter is an investment banker and specializes in public finance.

Attorney General

• Letitia James (D, WF, I)

• Keith Wofford (R, C)

• Michael Sussman (Green)

• Nancy Sliwa (Reform)

• Christopher Garvey (Libertarian)

The candidates are running to fill a seat left vacant by the resignation of Democrat Eric Schneiderman earlier this year amid sex abuse accusations. His deputy, Barbara Underwood, has filled in for the remainder of his term, but said she doesn’t plan to run.

Ms. James, an attorney, is currently the New York City Public Advocate, an elected position.

Mr. Wofford is an attorney making his first run for public office.

County Clerk

• DuWayne Gregory (D)

• Judith Pascale (R, C, I, Reform)

• Debra Brown (WF)

Ms. Pascale was first elected county clerk in 2006.

Mr. Gregory is currently a Suffolk County legislator and has twice run unsuccessfully for Congress. He is currently the Legislature’s presiding officer.

County Comptroller

• Jay Schneiderman (D, Protect the Taxpayers, WF, WE)

• John Kennedy (R, C, I, Reform)

Mr. Kennedy, a former county legislator for 10 years, has been Suffolk County’s comptroller since 2015, having been elected in 2014.

Mr. Schneiderman is currently the Southampton Town supervisor, having taken office in 2016. Before that, he was a Suffolk County legislator from the South Fork from 2004 to 2015, and also served as East Hampton Town supervisor from 2000 to 2004. He will retain his supervisor seat if he loses the comptroller race.

Various judicial positions are on the ballot as well. Judges are prohibited from campaigning in the same manner as those running for policy-making positions.

State Supreme Court Judge (Seven elected)

Marian Tinari (R, C, I)

Stephen Kiely (R)

Deborah Poulos (D, C, I)

Daniel Driscoll (R, I)

Michael Gajdos (D, C, I)

Norman St. George (D, R)

Thomas Rademaker (C)

Stephen Lynch (I)

Helen Voutsinas (D, R)

Christopher Grayson (C)

Vincent Messina (I)

Ruth Balkin (D, R)

Robert Nigro (C)

David Morris (I)

Surrogate’s Court Judge

Theresa Whelan (D, C, I)

Tara Scully (R, Green, Reform)

County Court Judge (Three elected)

Paul Hensley (D, C, WF, I)

James Quinn (D, R, C, WF, I)

Joseph Farneti (D, R, C, WF, I)

Steven Pilewski (R, G, WE, Reform)

Family Court Judge

Karen Kerr (D, C, WF, I, WE, Reform)

Richard Hoffman (R, Green, Reform)

