Lucretia Kratsios of Mattituck, formerly of Astoria, died Nov. 4 at the age of 90.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 8, from 2 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Visitation will continue Friday, Nov. 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Joseph Farenga & Sons Inc. in Astoria, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Saint Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria, with the Rev. Father Anastasios Pourakis officiating.

Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Kew Gardens.

