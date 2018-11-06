Live Coverage: Zeldin, Gershon await election night results

The polls have closed across Suffolk County and the results will soon be tallied up in New York’s 1st Congressional District race.

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) is hoping to win a third term in office over challenger Perry Gershon (D-East Hampton).

Times Review reporters and editors are with both campaigns while also tracking the results in the race for New York’s 2nd Assembly and 1st Senate districts.

We’ll continue to update this post with results from each race as they come in and get reaction from the campaigns.

