Woman airlifted after suffering burns in house fire

A woman was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center after suffering burns from a fire that sparked in her Southold home Wednesday morning, according to Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley.

The fire in the Jasmine Lane home started shortly after 11 a.m. and firefighters from the Southold, Greenport and Cutchogue fire departments all responded to the scene.

Peggy Killian, 1st assistant chief of the Southold Fire Department, said a man in the house was also transported to a local hospital for injuries.

Smoke could be seen from the outside of the home, although flames weren’t visible. The fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor of the two-story home, Chief Killian said.

A Suffolk police medevac landed at the Southold Fire Department substation to transport the victim, who also sustained smoke inhalation. Her condition was not immediately available.

One of three cats in the home died as a result of the fire, Chief Killian said. Two of the cats had not yet been located, she said.

This post will be updated as more information is available

Photo caption: Firefighters outside the home Wednesday morning. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

