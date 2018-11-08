Planning Board recommends additional road signs for Mattituck brewery

The Southold Town Planning Board has recommended a “no left turn” sign and a “no stopping” sign for the proposed tasting space of Eastern Front Brewing Co. on Main Road in Mattituck.

The proposed 1,900-square-foot tasting space is on the ground level in the front of a building where two apartments already exist. No footprint changes are proposed. Twelve parking stalls are proposed.

Since the parcel is located just east of a curve on Route 25, the line of sight is considered limited so patrons will be advised they are not allowed to turn left out of the establishment. Overflow parking was also a concern from the board if there should be events held at the brewery, so a “no stopping” sign will be placed on the shoulder of Route 25 to ensure no one will park on the road.

The applicant, Doug Pearsall, was encouraged to speak to his neighbor and ask that he can use their parking lot if necessary.

“It would be helpful for you, if you got really busy, if you had an agreement,” said Planning Board chairman Donald Wilcenski at Monday’s meeting.

Signs prohibiting limos or buses were also recommended by the board, which Mr. Pearsall agreed to.

The brewery opened in March but closed less than two weeks later for what it described as “unforeseen problems with permits.”

