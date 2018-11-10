Southold Blotter: East Marion man charged with burglary

A Greenport woman arrived home last Wednesday around 3 p.m. and saw a man standing in her living room, police said.

When officers arrived, Anthony Chance, 38, of East Marion was standing in front of the house and verbally admitted that he had entered the residence, according to Southold Town police. The woman checked her house to see if anything was missing, and found that her checkbook and $200 were gone, the report states. Mr. Chance was found in possession of the checkbook and cash and was arrested for burglary in the second degree, a felony, police said.

• John Tuthill of Greenport was arrested for driving while intoxicated last Monday around 8:11 p.m., after he was observed crossing over double yellow lines on Route 25 in Laurel, according to Southold Town police.

• An Albertson, N.Y., woman was arrested Friday after being stopped for a traffic infraction and then trying to flee the scene, police said. A pursuit ensued until she was found at the Orient Point ferry terminal. While exiting her vehicle, she kicked an officer twice, officials said. She was charged with harrassment in the second degree, a violation, police said.

• Mynor Depazjavier of Cutchogue was arrested for DWI Saturday around 3:14 a.m. on Route 48 in Peconic, police said.

• A Southold woman reported an unknown person entering her house by damaging a window screen around 4:30 p.m. last Monday, police said. She also found used bath towels inside the house.

• A Greenport man allowed someone about 25 years old with two small children to enter his home on Halloween because they appeared to be trick or treating with no costumes, police said. While the man had his back turned, they stole $367 in cash, police said.

• A large group of youths was seen spraying shaving cream on Tuthill Road in Southold on Halloween around 5:20 p.m., police said. They were advised to clean up their mess and complied.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

