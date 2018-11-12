Photos: Hundredth anniversary of WWI’s end recognized across the North Fork

Sunday marked the 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day, with the treaty that brought the end to the Great War, World War I, signed at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, 1918.

It’s the reason Veterans Day is held on Nov. 11 and ceremonies occurred across the North Fork to commemorate the holiday.

There was a heavy focus on remembering the end of World War I at each of the ceremonies.

MATTITUCK

The Mattituck American Legion Post 861 hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony at the monuments outside the Wickham Avenue building. (Photos by Grant Parpan)

SOUTHOLD

Southold’s American Legion Post 803 also hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at its building Sunday morning. (Photos by Steve Wick)

