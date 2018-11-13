Longtime Southold resident Paul William Kayser died peacefully in Vero Beach, Fla., Nov. 6, 2018, shortly before his 94th birthday. He was playing a round of golf five days before.Paul was born Dec. 7, 1924, in Hockenheim, Germany, and moved to the U.S. when he was 6. He lived in Great Neck, N.Y., until he joined the U.S. Army, serving in Germany after World War II. He married Margaret C. Roeloffs in 1948.

From 1951 to 1963, Paul worked as a corporate manager for Westrex in Panama City, Mexico City and Caracas, Venezuela. During his work installing projectors and sound systems in theaters, Paul met many Central American presidents, Hollywood notables and visiting U.S. politicians.

In 1963, the family, including his three children, moved to Freeport, N.Y., where Paul owned and operated a popular delicatessen. He retired in 1987 and the family relocated to Southold. Their house on Hashamomuck Pond was the setting for family gatherings, clamming, boating and gardening during their golden years.

Playing golf was Paul’s main passion. In addition to a regular group of friendly competition at Island’s End, he also enjoyed playing golf where he and his wife spent winters in Boynton Beach, Fla. In 2015, Paul moved to Indian River Estates, an ACTS community in Vero Beach, where he played golf and bridge regularly. He enjoyed life, making many friends along the way.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, and their son Paul. He is survived by a daughter, Sue Kreiling (Paul Henry); a son, Neil (Susan); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers and a sister.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Paul’s memory to East End Hospice.

