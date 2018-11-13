Marie L. O’Shea of Greenport and Jamaica, N.Y., died Nov. 10. She was 59.

Dr. O’Shea was born Aug. 28, 1959, in Portland, Ore., to Thomas and Louisa (Kuback) O’Shea. She married Chris McGlinchey on Aug. 2, 1986, in Mount Hood, Ore.

She attended Reed College before earning a Ph.D. from New York University in physical chemistry. She was high school valedictorian and admitted into the Phi Beta Kappa society while at Reed.

Dr. O’Shea worked for 20 years for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a regional science liaison in New York and won numerous awards for excellence in environmental science.

Her interests included gardening, travel, early and classical music and yard-saling and she was a talented knitter, seamstress and upholsterer.

Predeceased by her father, she is survived by her husband, Chris, of Jamaica and Greenport, and her mother, of Lockport, Ill.

Arrangements are in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Services will be announced at a later date.

