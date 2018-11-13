Suzanne Pitman of Colonial Village in Southold died at Eastern Long Island Hospital on the morning of Nov. 12, 2018. She was 99.

Her husband of 76 years, Irv Pitman, was with her as she peacefully passed away.

Suzanne was born Feb. 24, 1919, in Zurich, Switzerland, to Mina (Pfaff) and Adolph Marklin. She came to the United States at the age of 3 and grew up in Bergen County, N.J. She graduated from Englewood Hospital School of Nursing in 1941.

In 1942 she married Irv, whose family had a summer home in Southold since 1920. From that time on, she visited Southold nearly every summer and moved there permanently from Tenafly/Bergenfield, N.J., in 2015.

Suzanne loved classical music, reading, her church, family and pets. She volunteered at Englewood Hospital, Mary Fisher Home and the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, N.J., and the church consistory. She and Irv bought a motor home and traveled extensively around the country and to Alaska.

She leaves behind her husband, Irv; sons William (Jeanne) and John (Sue); four grandchildren, Bill, Becky, Keri and Paul; and four great-grandchildren, Sammy, Ella, Cole and Jackson.

There will be a memorial service for Suzanne at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Clinton Avenue Reformed Church in Bergenfield.

Memorial donations may be made to Clinton Avenue Reformed Church, 58 James St., Bergenfield, NJ 07621 or Cutchogue Presbyterian Church, 27245 Main Road, Cutchogue, NY 11935.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments