Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 15, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Sept. 17-23, 2018.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Baiting Hollow Owner to Natole, Richard, 1312 Bluffs Dr N, #3307 (600-11.2-1-179), (R), $400,596

• Baiting Hollow Owner to Kanelopoulous, Karen, 1410 Bluffs Dr N, #3405 (600-11.2-1-185), (R), $387,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Le, K to Gordon, Gregory, 24 Meadow Brook Ln (900-119-2-4.21), (R), $450,000

• Erazo, J & C to Rubi, Leidis, 510 Oak Ave (900-167-2-6.2), (R), $395,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Douglas, AW & D to Roashan, Shekabe, 445 Wood Ln (1000-86-6-5), (R), $1,200,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Steinfeld, S to Dobies, Anthony, 105 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-5), (R), $370,000

• Breslin, D to Zimmer, Hubert, 17 Newcastle Ct (600-82.4-1-11), (R), $425,000

• Terry Contracting & Mat to Peconic River Development, 1146 Osborn Ave (600-108-1-2.2), (C), $200,000

• Downs, C by Referee to Silver III, LLC, 36 Pulaski St (600-126-2-10), (R), $177,500

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Yourdon, P to Weisenfeld, Jason, 14 Peconic Ave (700-21-1-17), (R), $1,950,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Hamlin, T & N to Tulley, John, 250 Kenneys Rd (1000-59-3-18), (R), $425,000

• Corbett, W by Referee to Ni-Co Holding, LLC, 465 Korn Rd (1000-62-3-25), (R), $345,010

• Abele, J to Blackley, James, 500 Harbor Lights Dr (1000-71-2-12), (V), $340,000

• Mui, P & Hoahng, S to Sproat, Thomas, 2055 Anchor Ln (1000-79-4-38), (R), $675,000

• Feeney, K to Feeney, Raymond, 895 Topsail Ln (1000-79-7-47), (R), $470,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

