Southold Blotter: Cutchogue woman arrested for driving while intoxicated

A Southold man was arrested last Thursday around 1:25 a.m. for sleeping in a boat parked inside a marina in Southold, police said.

Milton Santos-Cuellar, 17, was located inside the boat, which was stored on land, and while he was under arrest, he resisted officers, police said. A bag of marijuana and a stolen cellphone were found inside the boat, officials said. Mr. Santos-Cuellar was charged with trespassing in the third degree, a misdemeanor, criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

An electric heater, duffel bag and clothing had been found inside the boat two days before the arrest, according to Southold Town police.

• Mynor Depazjavier, 24, of Cutchogue was arrested Nov. 3 around 3:14 a.m. for driving while intoxicated on Route 48 in Peconic, police said.

• An empty house on Pequash Avenue in Cutchogue has reportedly been a youth hangout for months, according to Southold Town police. A Cutchogue woman called police last Monday after she saw lights on in the abandoned residence and a police officer saw two teenagers attempting to flee on foot, the report states. When the officer looked inside the house, he noticed it was unsecured, with multiple windows open along with severe drywall damage, according to the report. Police said they would contact the owner on file and informed the teens that they were trespassing.

• A New Suffolk woman was the victim of a scam when she paid $6,300 for a falsely advertised condo in Colorado she found on Craigslist, police said. She also sent a $1,000 Amazon gift card.

• An SUV caught on fire on Goose Creek Lane around 4:20 p.m. last Wednesday, police said. Southold Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, the report states.

• A burglary was reported last Tuesday around 6:35 p.m. at a salon in Southold, where a hasp lock was damaged to gain entry to the basement and then the salon, police said.

• A Southold woman reported a burglary last Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., saying that a gold metal necklace and a gold metal bracelet valued at $1,100 were taken, police said.

• A Laurel woman reported that eggs were thrown at her car while it was parked outside her home Sunday night, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

