Jane P. Kirby, 94, of Lynn, Mass., and Mattituck, N.Y., died at her home in Lynn Nov. 11, 2018.

She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Charles L. Kirby, and daughters Patricia Sado and Julia J. Kirby.

Jane was born in New York City Nov. 8, 1924. She graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart of Mary in Sag Harbor, N.Y., in 1938. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Marymount College in Tarrytown, N.Y., studied further at Boston College and earned a master’s in business administration from Pace University.

She worked for many years as a research chemist for Lederle Laboratories (now a division of Pfizer) in Pearl River, N.Y. Jane received many achievement awards for her work. She spoke regularly at chemical association conferences and was credited with the development of numerous patents for newly developed chemical compounds in the antibiotic field.

She traveled widely over the years, but was always happiest at her Mattituck home or on Nahant Beach and spending time with her beloved late husband, Charles, and her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Margaret K. LaMothe, and her husband, James, of Lynn, Mass.; and a son-in-law, Dan Sado of New York, N.Y. She was the devoted grandmother of Nathalie Sado Nisinson and her husband, Matthew, of New York, N.Y.; Matthew T. LaMothe and his wife, Nikki, of Salem, Mass.; Sara J. Bailey and her husband, Sean, of Lynn, Mass.; and John C. LaMothe and his wife, Alyssa, of Providence, R.I. She had the joy of being great-grandmother to Abigail and Evelyn LaMothe of Salem, Mass.

Jane is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Dorothy (McQuade) Kirby of Lynn and Mary (Kirby) Valeri of Nahant, Mass.

Friends may call at Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, Mass. (cuffemcginn.com) Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, from 3 to 6 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at Cuffe McGinn, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Pius V Church, 215 Maple St., Lynn, Mass., at 11 a.m.

