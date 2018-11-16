Barbara R. Mellas, a 30-year resident of Orient, died Oct. 23 at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 73.

Ms. Mellas was born March 16, 1945, in Flushing to Herbert and Ruth (Smith) Jones. She married James Mellas June 22, 1989, at East Marion Community Church.

According to family, Ms. Mellas was known for her caring and generosity, and took pride in running the bake sale at the harvest festivals hosted by St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport.

“She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She had a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved,” wrote her family.

Predeceased by her brother, Robert, she is survived by her husband; a daughter, Kimberly Stekardis and family of Smithtown; and a sister, Lynda Tabor of Orient.

The family received visitors Oct. 25 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, with a chapel service officiated by Pastor Garret Johnson. Burial followed at Orient Central Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 242, Greenport, NY 11944.

