Health advisory issued for Long Island Sound near Greenport

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued an advisory to take precautions before recreating in the Long Island Sound near the Greenport following Thursday’s snow storm.

Officials urged residents to avoid the waters near the Greenport Wastewater Treatment facility effluent discharge located off of Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport.

“The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution following the early morning discharge of residual solids as a result of [Thursday’s] snow storm,” Suffolk County Department of Health Services stated in a press release Friday.

Corrective actions have been taken, and the treatment plant is working under normal conditions as of approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, the statement continued.

Suffolk County Health officials are working with NYSDEC, which has jurisdiction over the permitting and enforcement at the facility, and with the management at the Greenport Village plant.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with waters and harvesting shellfish from this portion of the Long Island Sound until 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials asked to keep children and pets away from the area, as well.

If contact does occur, rinse off with clean water immediately. Seek medical attention if after exposure you experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; skin, eye or throat irritation, or allergic reactions or breathing difficulties, officials said.

More information will be provided if conditions at the treatment plant change, according to the press release.

