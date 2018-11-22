Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 22, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Sept. 24-30, 2018.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Esteves, M to Silva, Antonio, 1902 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-133), (R), $326,500

• Galinsky, A & Bloch, A to Marcovici, Lucretia & Stephen, 356-10 Oakleigh Ave (600-40.1-1-10), (R), $350,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Roselle Building Co to Rottkamp, Jeffrey, 2366 Sound Ave (600-61-2-9), (V), $1,370,000

• Hynes, D to DeStefano, Thomas, 17 Pleasant Ct (600-61-3-21), (R), $395,000

• Swanson, J to Schadt, Kyle & Hailey, 155 Deep Hole Rd (600-100-2-14.9), (R), $825,000

• Swanson, J to Hale Creek Ranch LLC, 155 Deep Hole Rd (600-100-2-14.10), (V), $425,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Richert, K & Callahan, D to Hofer, Joseph, 25705 CR 48 (1000-84-2-2.2), (R), $470,000

• Keeley/Hawkins, V to Ketcham, Matthew, 21125 CR 48 (1000-96-1-7), (R), $295,000

• Carnation Properties to McCall Family Holdings, p/o 23195 Main & lot 10.003 (1000-109-1-10.2), (V), $2,617,857

• Sheehan, D & S to Mercado Trust, Eileen, 725 Holden Ave (1000-110-5-50), (R), $670,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Kraskewicz, A & L to 43 Flanders Road LLC, 43 Flanders Rd (900-139-1-67), (R), $100,000

• Fannie Mae to Mosely, Bobby, 25 Randall St (900-140-2-30), (R), $210,000

• Teuber, M to Passarella, Michele, 125 Royal Ave (900-148-2-40), (R), $195,000

• Country View Homes to GJS Flanders Property, 76 Long Neck Blvd (900-148-5-1), (R), $380,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• North Fork Brew N Bites to 45 Front Street Property, 45 Front St (1001-5-4-20), (C), $750,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Meinke, M to Walker, James, 7075 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-10-14), (R), $599,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Fanjul, C & Solinger, C to Singleton, Michael, 925 Bennetts Pond Ln (1000-113-13-10), (R), $580,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Berkowitz, N to Pastrano, Jason, 834 Sound Shore Rd (600-8-1-8), (R), $1,350,000

• Catone, P to Olsen, Richard, 2905 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.2-1-11), (R), $319,000

• McGee, R & D to Bapa Realty Inc, 1352 Old Country Rd (600-84-4-37.3), (C), $1,250,000

• 952 Roanoke Avenue to AJ 953 Realty LLC, 952 Roanoke Ave (600-107-2-6), (C), $400,000

• Friszolowski, et al to Theo Associates LLC, 111 Northville Tpke (600-128-4-13), (R), $244,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Castle, J & M to Lang, Gary, 32 Country Club Dr (700-1-2-30), (R), $775,000

• Frank, R by Executor to Slater Little Ram LLC, 80 Ram Island Dr (700-9-3-34), (R), $1,811,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Norklun, C to Gibbs, Kim, 8077 Main Bayview & 30 Summer (1000-78-9-34.2), (V), $135,000

• Deleo, A to Andrea Court Property, Holdings, LLC, 280 Cedar Point Dr E (1000-90-2-14.1), (R), $950,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Wilmington Savings Fnd to Orlando Jr, Joseph, 38 Elizabeth Dr (600-33-3-12.1), (R), $372,500

• Federal Home Loan Mrtg to Vogel, James, 75 Hulse Ave (600-52-2-33), (R), $160,000

• Levine, R to Jefferson, Tanyaneka, 62 17th St (600-53-1-3.1), (R), $316,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

