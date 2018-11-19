Bertha G. Thompson of Cutchogue peacefully left this world Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. She was 93.

Bertha was born May 16, 1925, to Magdalena (Rychlinski) and Frank Elak. She made her home and raised her family in Cutchogue with her husband, Elwood “Tommy” Thompson.

Bertha loved working at her Elak family Manor Hill Farm for many years. Her love of flowers and gardening made no chore of the work she also did for the Plantage and Trimble’s. Bertha was also very active in any club related to Our Lady of Ostrabrama, Cutchogue Fire Department and Southold American Legion. She was a kind soul and will be remembered by all she touched.

Bertha leaves behind a son, Thomas, of Mattituck; three daughters, Dorothy and her husband, Fred, of Cutchogue, Jeanne and her husband, Scott, of East Hampton and Terry and her husband, John, of East Marion; eight grandchildren: Stephen, Keith, Michael, Katherine, Kristin, Dylan, Jacquie and Rachel; and eight great-grandchildren: Jaden, Aniah, Reese, Travis Jr., Ethan, Gavin, Alexander and Hannah. She was predeceased by her husband in 1996 and her grandson Travis in 2017.

The family received friends Nov. 18 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated a Nov. 19 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut-chogue, officiated by Father Mariusz Gorazd. Interment followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Donations to the Long Island Alzheimer’s Foundation, 1025 Old Country Road, Suite 115, Westbury, NY 11590 or Cutchogue Fire Department, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue, NY 11935 would be appreciated.

