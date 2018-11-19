Mattituck real estate broker Robert A. Celic Sr. died Nov. 17. He was 73.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Mattituck Lions Club services will be held at 7:30 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Lions Club.

