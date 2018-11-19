D. Claeys Bahrenburg died peacefully Nov. 14, at age 71, surrounded by his family at his home in Orient, N.Y.

Claeys was a longtime resident of New York City and Orient, where he plied the seas on his beloved boat, Desperado. He made waves in the media world as publisher of Rolling Stone and former president of Hearst magazines, where he revitalized Harper’s Bazaar and oversaw Cosmopolitan, Esquire and several other titles. He followed with Peterson Publishing, where he served as vice chairman.

Claeys is survived by his children, Genevieve and Luke, and their mother, Linda.

His life will be celebrated at a private memorial reception at his home. His ashes will be sent to the sea and buried beside his father, William Bahrenburg, at the Orient cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

