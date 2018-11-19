Sam D. Curko died Nov. 11 at his Shelter Island home. He was 78.Sam was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Nin, Croatia, to Kristina (Ivanov) and Rudolf Curko. He obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ithaca College.

In 1970 he married Marion Glatzer in Goshen, N.Y., and together they made their home on Shelter Island and had three children. Prior to living on Shelter Island, Sam lived in Hoboken, N.J., from 1950 to 1957.

Sam worked as a physical education teacher for the Southold public school system for 32 years and will be remembered fondly by all the students he taught. He was an avid fan of the New York Jets football organization. He was a member of Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church and the New York Education Association, as well as an inductee of the Hoboken Hall of Fame and Ithaca College Hall of Fame.

Sam is survived by his wife, Marion; children Heidi Curko and her husband, John Colangelo, of Bayonne, N.J., Gretchen Madore of Shelter Island and Erik Curko and his wife, Kim, of Shelter Island; grandchildren, Mia Colangelo, Ava Colangelo, Peyton Curko and Miles Curko; sister, MaryAnn Thievon and her husband, John, of Jackson, N.J.; and nephew John Jr. and niece Alyssa.

The family has chosen to remember Sam’s life privately.

Shelter Island Funeral Home is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

