Martha Newton Johnson of Greenport died Nov. 19 at age 95.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport. A reception will follow in the church hall.
Sam D. Curko died Nov. 11 at his Shelter Island home. He was 78.
D. Claeys Bahrenburg died peacefully Nov. 14, at age 71, surrounded by his family at his home in Orient, N.Y….
Mattituck real estate broker Robert A. Celic Sr. died Nov. 17. He was 73. The family will receive visitors Wednesday,…
