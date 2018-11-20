Ruth Ann Buckley of Aquebogue died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue from complications due to spinocerebellar ataxia. She was 50.Born in Greenport Aug. 10, 1968, to Fred A. and Barbara (Betic) Kaffke, she was a 1986 graduate of Riverhead High School and a 1990 graduate of SUNY/Cortland.

In October 1994 she married Timothy F. Buckley of Wading River at First Parish Church in Northville.

A lifelong East End resident, she moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C., in 2011 and returned to the North Fork in 2017 upon the sudden death of her husband on Sept. 29, 2016.

Ruth worked briefly for New York State as a court officer before starting her family. She had been a communicant of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead and a volunteer member of the Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

She is survived by her daughters, Kaitlin Buckley of Conway, S.C., and Bridget and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Buckley, both of Aquebogue; and her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and York Blank of South Jamesport.

Other relatives include her uncle John Betic of California; mother-in-law, Florence Buckley (the late John F. Buckley Jr.); brother- and sister-in-law, John and Sharon Buckley of Ronkonkoma; nieces and nephews, Christian Blank of South Jamesport and Rachel Blank of Pennsylvania, Conor Buckley of Stamford, Conn., Ryan Buckley of Ronkonkoma, Alicia Knopp of Baiting Hollow, Peter and Eric Knopp of Arizona and Danielle Kaffke Riegal of Washington.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Fred A. Kaffke Jr. and her sister Susan A. Kaffke Knopp.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 20, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the funeral home with Deacon Michael Bonocore of St. Isidore R.C. Church officiating. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery.

Those wishing to remember Ruth in a special way can make a donation to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426 or East End Hospice-Kanas Center, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

