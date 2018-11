Cement and road work is scheduled to take place on lower Main Street at East Front Street in Greenport Monday, Nov. 26. The work is expected to last the entire week and have a minimal impact on traffic, according to Greenport Village officials.

Additional work will begin Monday, Dec. 3, at Front and Third streets, First Street off Front Street, and Wiggins Street off Front Street. The village does not expect traffic to be impacted during that work either.

