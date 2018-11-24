Editorial: Send a comment to the FAA

When the Federal Aviation Administration extended its North Shore Helicopter Route in 2016 for four more years, we argued in this space that it was another example of government sticking with the status quo rather than addressing a problem. At the time, we argued the FAA had failed to take into account any public input before making its decision.

Fast forward two years, and thanks to legislation from Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), the FAA has been forced to listen to residents’ concerns at three public workshops, including one held in Riverhead last week. Of course, nothing comes easy, and so the workshops failed to live up to the mandated public hearing format that the legislation required. Many who attended the Riverhead workshop felt like the FAA was failing to take it seriously by not sending any administrators who were prepared to answer questions or allowing people to publicly speak in front of the group.

Mr. Zeldin said the forums failed to comply with the law.

“On the heels of these ‘workshops,’ Senator [Chuck] Schumer and myself each just sent a letter to the FAA Eastern Region regional administrator underscoring the fact that these forums fail to comply with federal law and demanding the FAA hold a public hearing immediately,” he said.

Now we wait to see if that happens. In the meantime, there’s plenty that can be done to get the FAA’s attention. The FAA is accepting online comments through Jan. 2, 2019. That’s ample time for North Fork residents who are fed up with the constant buzz overhead to outline their concerns in written format. It’s imperative that people take the time to do so.

Comments can be sent not only through the online form, but through regular mail, fax or hand delivered in Washington, D.C. Road trip, anyone?

To read further details, follow this link to the FAA website.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 81 comments already posted. As one commenter bluntly put it: “Enough is enough.”

