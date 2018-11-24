Southold Blotter: Manorville man issued summonses for hunting without a license in Cutchogue

A Manorville man was issued several summonses after hunting in Cutchogue without a license, police reports said.

Police responded to a report of a truck parked in front of an individual’s home. After investigating the situation, police found the individual and another man had shot a deer and quickly parked their car to track the animal. The individual did not have a hunting license. The state Department of Environmental Conservation was contacted and arrived at the scene. The individual was then issued several summonses for state offenses by a DEC officer.

• A caller reported that a boat off Old Wood Path in Southold was sinking, reports said.

Around 3 p.m., police received a report of a moored 1966 Boston Whaler taking on water in Southold. Police found the vessel low in the water due to the heavy rain overnight. The caller left a message on the owner’s telephone and no additional action was taken by police.

• A school groundskeeper called police last Monday morning and reported North Fork Early Learning Center was egged, police reports said.

The groundskeeper, from Cutchogue, told police the suspects tossed eggs onto the front pillars outside the school, at 475 Franklinville Road in Laurel. Reports said no suspect has yet been found.

• A 25-year-old man fell asleep at the wheel of his car Sunday in Southold and collided with a building on Youngs Avenue, police reports said.

The driver was operating his vehicle eastbound on Route 25 when he fell asleep. His vehicle then ran off the roadway, collided with a town light pole, a telephone pole and a town bench. His vehicle then overturned and hit the Century 21 building near Youngs Avenue.

The driver was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by Southold Fire Department Rescue for minor injuries.

• On Wednesday morning, an individual reported a woman crying in the middle of Fifth Avenue in Greenport, police reports said.

Around midnight, a woman was allegedly crying in the middle of the roadway. Police located the woman near Greenport High School and she told police she came to Greenport to see someone but was not welcomed into the individual’s home. Police escorted the woman to her home in Calverton and did not file additional reports.

• A Greenport woman reported an intoxicated man in her driveway Sunday on Bay Road, reports said.

The caller was allegedly concerned about an intoxicated man sitting outside her home in his pickup truck. Authorities spoke with the intoxicated individual, who told police he sleeps in his truck most evenings. After explaining the situation to the caller, police left the scene.

• An anonymous individual reported teenagers were throwing rocks at vehicles near Chapel Lane in Greenport, police reports said.

After police investigated and spoke with teens in the area, they allegedly didn’t find anyone tossing rocks at vehicles. Authorities suggested the teens stay out of the street while playing and reminded them not to toss rocks at vehicles.

• A Greenport woman reported her mentally ill son refused to comply with her and enter a hospital Friday, police reports said.

The woman was allegedly walking her son into Eastern Long Island Hospital when he escaped on foot. After securing the area, the subject returned to ELIH and was admitted.

• On Thursday, a Suffolk County bus driver reported a highly intoxicated man was aboard the bus, reports said.

Police responded to a complaint around noon of an intoxicated man on the bus. Southold police found the Riverhead Police Department had an active warrant out for his arrest. Police did not arrest the individual, as he was intoxicated. The driver transported him to Eastern Long Island Hospital, where he was evaluated by ER staff.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

