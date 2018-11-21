CAST providing hot Thanksgiving meals for neighbors in need

The community is coming together to ensure all North Fork families have a hot meal this Thanksgiving.

For a second year, Community Action Southold Town is collaborating with Suffolk Community College Culinary Arts Program and Clinton Memorial A.M. E. Zion Church in Greenport to serve up meals for those in need.

Suffolk Community College Culinary Arts program students and faculty chefs are preparing about 200 Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday morning. CAST staff and volunteers and Clinton Memorial Church staff and volunteers will bring the meals to Greenport this afternoon.

This year, Briermere Farms donated assorted fruit pies, Blue Duck Bakery donated dinner rolls and Breeze Hill Farm donated apple cider to round out the meal with delicious local menu items.

“We greatly appreciate the time and talent of the Suffolk Community College Culinary Arts Program students and faculty and the generosity of local businesses and residents,” Cathy Demeroto, Executive Director of Community Action Southold Town, said in a statement. “It’s heartwarming to see the community come together to provide a delicious Thanksgiving Dinner for those who may be struggling or alone during this holiday season.”

The meals will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church located at 614 Third Street in Greenport.

The meals are available for dine-in or take out. CAST can also deliver meals to those who are unable to come to the church. For more information, call 631-477-1717.

Photo caption: Suffolk Community College Culinary Arts program students prepare Thanksgiving meals Wednesday. (CAST courtesy photo)

