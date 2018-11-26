Town Hall Annex requires maintenance work before winter

Southold Department of Public Works director Jeff Standish is seeking board approval to perform maintenance work at the new Town Hall Annex building.

“There are things that need to be taken care of for the winter,” he said. The projects include maintenance of an existing heating system, replacing pipes and pumps and cleaning the boilers and chimney.

“There’s a lot of costs coming up,” Mr. Standish said, adding that the air conditioning system also needs to be addressed. He said fixing existing systems would be a cost savings in the long run.

Councilman Bob Ghosio, who works as a service manager at Flanders Heating & Air Conditioning, said he visually inspected some of the equipment and while there are some deficiencies that need to be addressed, it looked to be in good condition.

“I don’t think we need to rip everything out and start from scratch,” Mr. Ghosio said. “It looks like it’s been maintained pretty well. We should get some years out of it.”

Plans for a new courtroom would also require changes to the duct work, he said.

The projects, not identified as a capital project when the building was purchased, would require a budget modification.

Mr. Standish offered to go through his budget again, to find any cost saving areas. “I try to keep a clean budget. There’s not much money to grab from,” he said.

Since some costs, such as cleaning, would be operational, the supervisor, town attorney an comptroller would have to review the budget line by line before coming to a decision.

