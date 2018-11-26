Take a video tour of Jamesport Meeting House: Historic Places

Built by Puritan settlers in 1731 and preserved by community members a decade ago, Jamesport Meeting House is considered the oldest public building on the East End of Long Island.

The no-for profit uses the space for a broad range of events, including concerts, theater performances, lectures, civic meetings, and even a community spelling bee.

Since 2009, it has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

If you’ve ever driven past the building but not stopped in, you now have a chance to check it out with this video, which was made possible by Heidtmann & Sons, Inc. Builders.

The Jamesport Meeting House is located at 1590 Main Road in Jamesport.

