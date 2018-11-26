Longtime Greenport resident Martha Newton Johnson died peacefully at her home on the morning of Nov. 19, 2018, surrounded by her beloved family and devoted dog, Leo. She was 95 years old.

Martha was born Aug. 2, 1923, in Montclair, N.J., to Mabel Stocking Wessels and Paul Newton. She was an excellent student, praised by her teachers and her dance and music instructors. She earned a degree in chemistry from Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa. She married Howard C. E. Johnson, a colleague at Chemical Week, in Montclair in 1946. The couple lived in Greenwich Village, New York City. The marriage ended in divorce. Martha worked for many years in public relations, writing press releases and newsletters and taking photos for such diverse organizations as General Electric, Union Carbide and the Special Libraries Association. Martha acquired a second home in Greenport in 1983 to be close to her daughter Poppy and family and moved here permanently in 2003.

An accomplished athlete, Martha loved the outdoor life Greenport afforded her. She swam regularly in the Sound and the bay and could often be spotted on her bike around town. In later life, she exercised by pushing her walker downtown, accompanied by Leo. Martha trained Leo as a therapy dog and spent many hours at the local hospital providing healing love to those in need.

Martha led a very active social life. She was an enthusiastic hostess who made friends wherever she went. Her summer birthday garden parties were joyful gatherings of several generations with overflowing wine and food and impromptu songs. She loved meeting new people to include in her wide circle of friends.

Martha is survived by her children, Poppy, Linn and Richard; grandchildren Mira, Bran and Lily; Eber, Revel and Julia; and Damon, Jack and Alessa; four great-grandchildren, Leif and Frey, Myla and Leonardo; and many devoted friends.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 24, at Holy Trinity Church in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.

