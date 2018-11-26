Donald J. Ball of Cutchogue died Nov. 21 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 84.

He was born April 20, 1934, in Evanston, Ill., to Catherine (Gormaly) and Russell Ball.

Mr. Ball attended Iona Prep and Manhattan College and worked for Grumman in Bethpage as a computer processor.

He was affiliated with Suffolk Program in Aquaculture Training. Family members said he enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, golf and tennis.

Predeceased by his wife, Ellen, in 2014, he is survived by his children: Donald Jr., of California, Karen Breen of Maryland, Jeanne Fox of Massachusetts and Mary Beth Parlato of New Jersey; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours were held Nov. 24 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Funeral services also took place Nov. 24 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to IgA Nephropathy Foundation of America, P.O. Box 1322, Wall Township, NJ 07719.

